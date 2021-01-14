Man arrested in Utah after skateboarding naked in front of children, police say

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KTVX) — A man was arrested after police say he stripped naked and skateboarded at a Utah park where children were present Tuesday.

West Valley City officers found Elvis Sabanagic, 29, at a skate park where about 30 to 40 people were present, including some children as young as 6 years old, according to a probable cause statement.

Sabanagic arrived at the skate park fully clothed and then disrobed, the statement said. Officers said the suspect had marijuana, a lighter and tin foil molded into the shape of a pipe in his possession when he was arrested.

Sabanagic was taken into custody and faces potential charges of lewdness involving a child, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

