Man arrested in shooting that killed woman, 6-year-old

JENNINGS, Mo. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a man in a quadruple shooting that left his girlfriend and a 6-year-old girl dead.

St. Louis County police said in a news release that officers responded around 1:30 p.m. Saturday to an apartment.

The release said a 40-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the 6-year-old at a hospital.

Police say a 16 and 10-year-old girl also sustained non-life-threatening wounds and were taken to a hospital.

According to police, a person of interest was found inside the apartment and taken into custody without incident.

Police say he is believed to be the woman’s girlfriend. His name wasn’t released.