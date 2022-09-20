SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield man was arrested on suspicion of stabbing someone after climbing through the window of their home.

Christopher Glenn Allmon, 31, of Springfield was arrested Monday morning after the Springfield Police Department responded to a late Sunday call from North Travis Avenue about an assault. According to an SPD release, Allmon allegedly climbed through the window of the victim — who he knew — and stabbed him. The victim’s injuries were not life-threatening.

When police showed up, they found that the attacker had fled. It wasn’t until 8:45 a.m. the following morning that one of the residents of the house where the victim lived called the police again to report that Allmon had returned to the house. Police showed up, and used a Taser to take Allmon down. Allmon was resisting arrest and announcing that he had a gun.

Allmon was booked into the Greene County Jail on charges of first-degree assault, resisting arrest, probation violation, and second-degree assault. He is being held on a $100,000 bond. Allmon has not yet been formally charged.