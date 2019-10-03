Man arrested at Highway 13 for reckless driving

SPRINGFIELD, M0. — A man has been arrested after driving recklessly in north Springfield.

This happened at Highway 13 and Farm Road 102.

Witnesses told 911 the driver hit multiple cones, scuffed the side of a bridge, and was following too closely to other cars.

Greene County deputies tried to pull him over when he drove into the median and down an embankment.

The truck was towed away just moments ago.

Deputies say they heard a gunshot and then fired a bean-bag at the suspect and he was hit in the thigh.

He was taken into custody and to the hospital to be checked out.

Deputies say the man appeared to be intoxicated on something other than alcohol.