GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — A man and a woman are in the hospital after being hit by a car while changing a tire. The crash happened Saturday night on Interstate 44 about a half-mile east of Springfield, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The MSHP crash report says the man and woman were outside their car changing a tire when a man driving a GMC truck hit them. The man who was changing the tire has serious injuries. The woman has minor injuries.

A third car ended up being involved in the incident, according to MSHP. The crash report shows the GMC also hit a tire, sending it into the interstate, and the third car hit the tire.