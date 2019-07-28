Man and woman found dead causing a police investigation

LAKEVIEW, Ar. — This morning the Lakeview police chief got a call from a man saying his neighbor sent him a text message telling him to call the police and that this was not a joke.
Police arrived and found a dead man and woman in bed together.
They were identified as 65-year old Joanna Hammer and 65-year-old Brian Hammer.
There were no signs of a struggle.
Investigators believe hammer shot his wife while she was asleep, then shot himself.
Authorities say they found a note inside the home.
The bodies were sent to Arkansas State Medical Examiner’s Office to confirm the causes of death.
This is an ongoing investigation.