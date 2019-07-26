Breaking News
Attention DirecTV Customers

Man agrees to plea in fatal mauling of elderly bicyclist

News
Posted: / Updated:

ROGERSVILLE, Mo. (AP) – A southwest Missouri man who was accused of letting his dogs run free before the fatal 2015 mauling of an elderly bicyclist has agreed to a plea deal that will keep him out of prison.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that 38-year-old Joseph Brink, of rural Rogersville, was sentenced Thursday to two years of unsupervised probation after entering an Alford plea to third-degree assault. He initially was charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of 85-year-old Werner Vogt.

Brink gave away two of their four boxers to unsuspecting owners before investigators matched DNA from one of the dogs to saliva found on Vogt’s clothing. The DNA analysis couldn’t rule out Brink’s other boxers.

Brink’s attorney says Brink doesn’t believe his dogs were behind the attack. Brink and his wife previously settled a civil lawsuit with Vogt’s family for $300,000.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Springfield

More Springfield Mo

Branson

More Branson Mo

Kolr 10 podcast

Kolr 10 podcast

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now