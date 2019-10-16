Man admits to killing man at ex-girlfriend’s apartment

News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Gateway Arch St. Louis_1451912822025.jpg

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A St. Louis man has pleaded guilty to breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment and fatally shooting a man.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 26-year-old Brandon Williams pleaded guilty Tuesday to second-degree murder, armed criminal action and first-degree burglary in the death of 24-year-old Chuckie Marion, of Florissant.

Hazelwood police said Williams broke a window in April 2018 and entered a bedroom of the apartment, where he then kicked in a bathroom door. Police say Williams and Marion exchanged gunfire. Williams was shot once in the leg, and Marion died of multiple gunshot wounds.

The ex-girlfriend told police she was there with a co-worker when Williams forced his way inside.

Sentencing is set for Dec. 6.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

SECSL

Related Stories

More Walmart Gunman

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now