Man accused of leaving wife’s body in a freezer awaits newly-set trial date

WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo.– Larry Dinwiddie, who allegedly admitted to killing his wife and putting her body in a freezer, returned to his jail cell Monday with a confirmed trial date.

During a court appearance on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, a Webster County judge set Dinwiddie’s trial for all-but-one year out, on Nov. 29, 2021.

Dinwiddie’s charges include second-degree murder and abandonment of a corpse.

Court documents list one more court appearance before the trial begins. That appearance should take place in June of 2021.

