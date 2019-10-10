Man accused of rape, kidnapping, and drugging woman set to answer charges

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo.– James Maggard, 33, is expected to appear in court for arraignment on Thursday, following his arrest over the weekend of October 5th, 2019.

Maggard and four others are accused of playing some part in the kidnapping, raping and drugging of a woman back in August of 2019.

James Maggard’s specific charges relating to this case include kidnapping, delivering a controlled substance, sex trafficking, assault, sodomy, and multiple counts of rape

Maggard’s mother, Wanda Maggard, is still being pursued by authorities in Lawrence County, as are fellow suspects David Arnold and Donnie Willis.

Wanda is wanted on charges of kidnapping and conspiracy to commit rape.