Man accused of killing daughter’s teen boyfriend after suspecting him of selling her drugs: police

by: Robert Gearty

Courtesy of FOX

Pa. (FOX) — A Pennsylvania man has been charged with killing his daughter’s 17-year-old boyfriend, suspecting him of being her drug dealer, police said.

New Castle Police say the victim, Darren Jevcak, of Lawrence County, Pa., was by all accounts a “good kid,” KDKA-TV reports.

He was working at a pizza shop Friday when he was shot multiple times, according to police. His girlfriend’s father, Michael D’Biagio, 41, of Beaver Falls, was arrested at the scene and charged with the shooting.

“The dad suspected they were using drugs, I believe, with a group of friends and then he stated he came up here to talk to him,” Police Chief Robert Salem said, according to the station. “He didn’t talk to him, he starting shooting as soon as he came out of the place of employment.”

D’Biagio drove to the pizza shop after confronting his daughter on the phone about using cocaine with Jevcak, said a criminal complaint obtained by a reporter for the New Castle News and posted on Twitter.

“D’Biagio said he shot (Jevcak) in the head so that he could put Jevcak out of his misery because Jevcak looked to be in shock,” Sgt. Sheila Panella said, according to the document.

She alleged further that a witness informed her that “D’Biagio said the victim got D’Biagio’s daughter hooked on cocaine and so this is what drug dealers got.”

Ashley Altemus wrote Saturday on Facebook that her son didn’t deserve to be killed.

