Man accused of deadly Springfield crash pleads not guilty

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– A man accused of stealing a budget rental truck and causing a fatal car crash appeared in court Friday (11/15/2019) to plead not guilty.

Shannon Shaffer of Springfield is accused of driving a stolen truck and causing a crash that killed a man back on July 18, 2019.

Shaffer is charged with one count of second-degree murder, five counts of second-degree assault, three counts of leaving the scene of an accident, first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, and driving while revoked/suspended.

Court documents say Shannon’s next court appearance, a pre-trial conference, is scheduled for January 21st, 2020 at 1:30 p.m.

BACKGROUND: