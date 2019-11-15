Man accused of deadly Springfield crash pleads not guilty

News
Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– A man accused of stealing a budget rental truck and causing a fatal car crash appeared in court Friday (11/15/2019) to plead not guilty.

Shannon Shaffer of Springfield is accused of driving a stolen truck and causing a crash that killed a man back on July 18, 2019.

Shaffer is charged with one count of second-degree murder, five counts of second-degree assault, three counts of leaving the scene of an accident, first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, and driving while revoked/suspended.

Court documents say Shannon’s next court appearance, a pre-trial conference, is scheduled for January 21st, 2020 at 1:30 p.m.

BACKGROUND:

Man arrested in Springfield for fatal motor vehicle crash

No bond reduction for man accused in deadly Springfield crash

Preliminary hearing waived for man involved in deadly crash

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Show Me Politics Podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Trending Stories