Major League Soccer announces a new team in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo (Fox2Now) – The next Major League Soccer expansion franchise is coming to St. Louis. The local MLS group that successfully secured the franchise for St. Louis held a press conference to announce the news, reports Fox2Now.

MLS Commissioner Don Garber said talks about bringing an MLS team to St. Louis began in 2006 with Mayor Francis Slay.

The talks continued with Mayor Lyda Krewson, the ownership group, and corporate leaders, over the last 10-months to bring a team to the city. The local business community also met with the league. They said that the area can support three pro-sports teams.

The name for the team has not yet been announced. But, St. Louis will have the 28th team in the league. There are plans for a new stadium to be built in downtown St. Louis.

WATCH IT NOW: An important announcement on the future of soccer in St. Louis. #MLS4THELOU https://t.co/MTmXuHXBVX — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 20, 2019

Along with being the 28th team, the St. Louis team will also be the first female-majority owned soccer expansion as well. The team will be one of the few female-led groups in all of the pro-sports.