SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Elisa Raffa saw back-to-back donations come into the KOLR10/Ozarks Fox Bucket Blitz on Friday (12/19/19), the fundraiser’s last day.

The total collected during Raffa’s bucket shift: $2,400.

Johnny Morris, CEO of Bass Pro Shops, vowed to match every dollar brought in during the Bucket Blitz, meaning those already-sizable donations will be doubled.

All money donated goes to the Salvation Army.