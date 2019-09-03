Live Now
Madison County deputy collector charged with five counts of stealing money

MADISON COUNTY, Mo. — Five felony counts are charged against a former deputy collector for stealing currency.

Kelcey Gresham, the former Madison County deputy collector, was charged August 23.

According to Attorney General Eric Schmitt, the alleged crimes came to light in 2018 when people received notices that their tax bills were not received.

After investigation, it was revealed that payments were put into the collector’s electronic database and then deleted.

More than $13,000 was missing from the county.

