Macy’s Make-A-Wish grants a 4-year-old’s Christmas wish come true

DALLAS, Tx. – A 4-year-old Dallas, Texas boy name Brantley with congenital heart disease was able to fulfill his wish to build a snowman with his family, Santa and his elves on Thursday.

Macy’s Wish campaign is helping Make-A-Wish local children’s wish come true this holiday season.

On Wednesday, Brantley had a surprise meeting with Santa to find out he will be traveling to Denver and Breckenridge, Colorado, to build his first snowman. Surely he has never seen snow before.

The family was surprised at Dallas Love Field, where Southwest arranged to fly Brantley and his family out.

Representatives from Macy’s Make-A-Wish, Southwest Airlines employees and customers hosted a festive sendoff at the departing gate for Brantley.

During the flight, Macy’s surprised Southwest customers with gift bags filled with goodies including a Believe postcard to write their letter to Santa.

Upon arrival, Brantley received additional surprises, including winter gear and a snowman building kit, courtesy of local Macy’s Colleagues.

From now until December 24, 2019, Macy’s is asking for customers of all ages to write letters to Santa and drop them off in stores near you or submit them online at macys.com/believe. For every letter sent, Macy’s will donate $1, up to 1 million to Make-A-Wish to help and grant wishes for children battling critical illnesses.