Luke Skywalker just shared a video from Springfield, MO’s Black Lives Matter march

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Mark Hamill, famous for portraying Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars franchise, just shared a video taken during Springfield, Missouri’s Black Lives Matter demonstration, which happened on June 6, 2020.
The video was originally posted by Kenidra R. Woods, one of the speakers at the Springfield event. Hamil shared Woods’ video to his Instagram story Saturday.
Hamill tagged the addition to his story, which could be seen by any of his 5.3 million Instagram followers, with “#Courage #Unity #AllInThisTogether”.