Luke Skywalker just shared a video from Springfield, MO’s Black Lives Matter march

Mark Hamill

File – In this Dec. 16, 2019, file photo, Mark Hamill arrives at the world premiere of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” in Los Angeles. The force was strong enough at an Arizona store to reunite Luke Skywalker with his long-lost vinyl record. Hamill is praising workers at Bookmans Entertainment Exchange in Flagstaff for returning the “Star Wars: A New Hope” soundtrack that had been a gift from film composer John Williams. Hamill said in a tweet Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, that it felt “totally unexpected & positively surreal” to get back the record he had not seen since the early 1990s. He commended the store about 145 miles (233 kilometers) north of Phoenix for being honest and not selling it. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Mark Hamill, famous for portraying Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars franchise, just shared a video taken during Springfield, Missouri’s Black Lives Matter demonstration, which happened on June 6, 2020.

The video was originally posted by Kenidra R. Woods, one of the speakers at the Springfield event. Hamil shared Woods’ video to his Instagram story Saturday.

Hamill tagged the addition to his story, which could be seen by any of his 5.3 million Instagram followers, with “#Courage #Unity #AllInThisTogether”.

