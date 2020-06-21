Lucy the llama celebrates National Selfie Day

BROOKFIELD, Ill. — Taking the perfect photo isn’t easy — it’s about the right combination of light, angle, setting, and at times, just the right partner.

Today, to celebrate National Selfie Day, which was created in 2014 by a DJ from Texas, Brookfield Zoo posted selfies featuring Jill Braun, an animal care specialist with Lucy, one of the zoo’s llamas.

The zoo’s photographer even got in on the fun by taking photos of Jill taking the selfies.

Now, the zoo is asking the public to take selfies with their animal buddies and posting them on the zoo’s Facebook page.