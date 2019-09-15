Lucky Paws 2019 gala raises money for the Humane Society

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Pet lovers from all over met for a gala and fundraiser for the Humane Society Tonight.

Lucky Paws 2019 is the Humane Society’s largest fundraiser of the year. Ozarks FOX’s Jeremy and Kelly were attending, and everyone had the chance to mingle while playing games and listening to music.

A rescue runway gave people the chance to meet adoptable dogs from the shelter.

Development Director Karen Foutch said the most important goal of this gala is spreading awareness about why Humane Societies are so important.

There was also a live and silent auction. Foutch says this fundraiser will help support the Humane Society for three months out of the year.