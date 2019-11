LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) – A woman says her money was snatched by a thief at a gas station overnight.

It happened in the 12500 block of Chenal Parkway around midnight.

The woman told police she was sitting in her vehicle at the pumps getting her money out to pay when an unknown person reached into her window and grabbed her money.

The person then got into a tan four door car that sped away eastbound on Markham Street.

Police are working to review security camera footage from the gas station.