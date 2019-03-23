LRPD Investigates Fatal, Friday Night Car Crash

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) — Little Rock PD investigated a fatal accident at 12th Street and University Avenue Friday night.

LRPD identified the deceased victim as 61-year-old Gloria McFadden.

The crashed happened around 10:30 Friday evening.

Police reported 2 cars with a total of half a dozen people were involved.

LRPD identified the driver of car 1 as Georgia Whitmore.

LRPD says she was taken to the hospital with broken bones. Police identified the passenger of car 1 as Gloria McFadden, who was pronounced dead after the crash.

LRPD said the car 2 had an adult and 3 juveniles inside. No serious injuries were reported from passengers in car 2, according to police.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, according to LRPD.

Officer shut down the intersection while the immediate investigation began. It reopened a few hours later.