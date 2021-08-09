Low waste options for back to school shopping

Springfield, Mo. — It’s back to school time, and while shopping for supplies might be fun for the kids, parents might be worried about the long list and how much everything will cost.

Not to add more to that long list of supplies, but there’s something else parents and students, and even teachers, should keep in mind when shopping for school supplies – the trash that it might create.

So, here are some helpful tips to help you reduce waster as you shop for new things for the school year.

Laurie Davis, the education outreach coordinator with the Department of Environmental Services for Springfield, has some helpful tips.

She says to begin with the end in mind. That means making sure if you can’t purchase the same product but in recyclable packaging. Also, consider the item itself, for example, crayons over markers. The crayons might have a longer lifespan than markers, which come in plastic and will eventually end up in the trash.

Although it might not be the kids’ favorite, one good option is checking to see if you have anything from last year you can reuse.

Davis says compare and contrast some of the various school supplies on a typical school supplies list and consider Mother Nature before purchasing.

Big ideas to consider: