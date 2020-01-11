Lots of rain is bad, MoDOT says snow on top of rain is worse

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- Severe thunderstorms and potential tornadoes are not the only weather the Ozarks will have this weekend.

MoDOT says their strategy is to start sending out crews later in the night as temperatures begin to drop. Salt Trucks will keep laying salt down through Saturday morning.

Darin Hamelink, MoDOT District Maintenance Engineer, says the hardest part is trying to figure out when exactly to start treating the roads.

“That’s always a challenge. You don’t want to treat the road too quickly, or it will just wash off and end up in the ditch, so it’s better to wait. We have some pretty good software to help us pinpoint when’s the best time to treat the road. So, say, we see the rain starting to taper off, and we see that on radar it’s starting to transition to sleet, freezing rain, then we know ‘hey we got a short window to get out there and treat the roads,” says Hamelink.

MoDOT also wants to remind drivers that bridges and overpasses will be the first to freeze. Hamelink says after Sunday, the roads should be fine for the next work week.