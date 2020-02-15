Lots of issues still being discussed as lawmakers in Jeff City wrap up a busy week

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.– School choice, redistricting, and a prescription drug monitoring program are just some of the issues lawmakers are deciding on up in the Show-Me State’s Capitol.

Issue 1: School Choice

During the sixth week of the legislative session, parents testified before a House committee regarding House Bill 1733, which would create scholarship accounts for parents wanting to send their kids to the school of their choice. The money would come from tax credits.

Supporters of 1733 say the current education system is failing. Opponents say the state should send more money to public schools to improve education.

Issue 2: Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PDMP)

Missouri could become the final state to adopt a PDMP. A final House vote is expected in the coming week. The measure received preliminary approval with a House vote on Wednesday. It’s not clear if a PDMP program will pass the Senate.

Issue 3: Redistricting

Redistricting continues to be an issue dividing lawmakers. In 2018, voters approved a plan known as “Clean Missouri.” The plan was designed to make legislative districts more competitive. Republican leaders have called the plan flawed and have now passed their own redistricting plan in the Senate. If the House approves the plan as well, it will go to the voters to decide.

Redistricting happens once every ten years, following a census. 2020 is a census year.

Issue 4: Medicaid expansion

House Democrats plan on holding a news conference on Monday, February 17th to discuss Medicaid enrollment. They believe the state should expand the program. Republican leadership has opposed expansion.