Looters sought after retired officer murder

CNN Newsource

(CNN Newsource) — St. Louis Police have released surveillance video of the confrontation that ended in David Dorn’s death.

It shows all seven entering through the shattered glass of the shop’s front door during the rioting and looting that followed the earlier, peaceful, protests of the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minnesota 11 days ago.

You see these seven run through the store.

One appears to have a cut on his left hand and another points a gun toward the door.

The beloved captain Dorn served 38 years with St. Louis Police and later served as chief of the Moline Acres Police Department.

Dorn was a friend of the shop owner and would check on the place when burglar alarms were set off.

The crime stoppers reward in the case has grown to $46,000.

Along with the surveillance video, crime stoppers has received a copy of a Facebook live post disturbingly showing Dorn’s dying moments as the looting continued.

It has also been turned over to investigators.

Executive Director Crime stoppers Lisa Pisciotta said, “I worked with Capt. Dorn for many years. I love the man, I love the family. I can’t watch that. I sent it to the investigators. He’s every man. He’s every woman. He’s every police officer. That was so unnecessary, so egregious, so horrible. We can do everything in our power to find out who this person was and make sure they’re not able to do it again.”

The funeral for retired police captain David Dorn is slated to take place next week.