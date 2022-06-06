SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Bass Pro Shops is looking for more than 100 people to join its team and the company is holding two job fairs in June to fill those positions.

Anyone interested in working at Bass Pro’s distribution center can attend a job fair on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

A job fair for Bass Pro’s open retail positions will be held on June 15, 2022, between 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Those who attend the job fair should expect on-site interviews and managers are even planning to extend job offers at the event. Applicants should apply in advance on Bass Pro‘s website and should bring a photo ID.

Both hiring events will be held at Bass Pro Shops Base Camp which is located at 2500 East Kearney Street in Springfield.