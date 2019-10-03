Long-time show promoter looks to leave Branson

BRANSON, Mo.– A surprising announcement from a long-time show promoter in Branson says 2020 will be his last year in the music city because he’s not happy with some of the city’s leadership.

The promoter is Bob Canella, of up-close concerts. He’s been in Branson for about 14 years but, he says he’s moving shows out of the city because of the way the Branson Area Chamber of Commerce/CVB spends tax dollars.

Jeff Seifried President and CEO of the Branson Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce said, “we’ve celebrated two of the best years in Branson history..2016 and 2018…In terms of visitation and tax collection.”

Up close concerts have shows at the Juanita K Hammons Hall in Springfield. Canella said he plans to increase their schedule at that venue with some of the favorites from Branson.

2020 will be our last year in town because we can no longer tolerate the chamber/CVB leadership wasting our money and making terrible decisions for the community. Driving through town the two biggest industries appear to be timeshare sales and places offering to get you out of your bad timeshare purchases.

What is your main issue with Branson’s leadership?



They waste our tax dollars. Why would anyone entrust the president of the Branson Chamber/CVB to operate in their best interest when he is actively trying to leave town and get a job in Florida before the town suffers the full results of the bad decisions he made and money he wasted?

Would you consider coming back to Branson?



Of course. I love Branson. It is because of our love for Branson and its people that we have spent 13 years in town and done our best to help make things better. But there would have to be major changes in the way business is done in town.

This is a developing story.