Silver Alert activated for Arkansas man

The Pine Bluff Police Department have issued a Silver Alert for Lecester Johnson.



The missing individual is 6 feet tall, weighs 185 pounds, has brown eyes, short black and gray hair, his race is black and described as medium complexion. He was born on May 5. 1946.



He was last seen wearing black pants, black jacket and a black baseball cap.



Johnson was last seen around 3:30 p.m. on Friday (11/29/19) at 1600 W. 40th Ave (Jefferson Regional Medical Center) Pine Bluff AR 71601.



Johnson may be driving a 2002 silver Chevrolet Silverado with Arkansas license plate of 819OHK.



If anyone has seen or know any information, please contact the Pine Bluff Department at (870) 550-1173

