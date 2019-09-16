Reward offered in Melissa Peskey I-70 murder after nine months and no arrests

BOONVILLE, Mo (MISSOURINET).– The family and friends of a woman killed on I-70 nine months ago are offering a $10,000 reward for tips that lead to an arrest.

The Missouri Highway Patrol is still trying to find the murderer of Iowa native Melissa Peskey, who was shot and killed was killed on I-70 near mile marker 96 near Boonville, Missouri. Her two children, 5 and 11 years old, were found alive in the backseat of her crashed Ford Flex. She was on her way to visit a friend in South Carolina and was on the phone with her sister when she was shot from outside her car.

Dateline NBC featured the details of the case, for which there have been no arrests so far.

The Missouri Highway Patrol posted on Facebook: “If you have information on this case & haven’t spoken up, now is the time.

MSHP (573) 751-1000”