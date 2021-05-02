Motorcyclist killed after striking deer in Benton County

WARSAW, Mo. (WDAF)— A motorcyclist was found dead last night following a crash involving a deer outside Warsaw.

The incident was reported just before 10 p.m. Saturday on Missouri Route MM southbound, North of U.S. 65.

The highway patrol said the crash occurred as the motorcyclist was traveling south on Route MM when the driver began to skid and struck a deer. The motorcycle then went to the side of the road, overturned and the driver was ejected from the vehicle.

The driver, identified as 61-year-old Geary W. Shaddox, was pronounced dead on the scene.

