#METOO rally will be held in Springfield to support and raise awareness to victims

Local

by: Jasmine Perry

Posted: / Updated:

 SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Southwest Missouri is coming together to show solidarity with victims of sexual violence and harassment. 

The Rally will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m on Saturday, Sept. 14 at Park Central Square. 

The event will include musical performances, self-defense demo,  a speaker lineup of local experts, over 40 booths featuring local businesses and nonprofits plus much more. 

The rally is inclusive to all people and communities to participate, including pets. 

For more information you can contact either,

Me Too President Jordan Harris at 417-650-1940 or  email mrsjordanharris@gmail.com

Me Too Vice President Kelsey Nichol at 816-719-2018 or kelseysedelia@gmail.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

SECSL

Related Stories

More Walmart Gunman

Local Sports

More Local Sports

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Saturday, September 28th

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau