METOO rally will be held in Springfield to support and raise awareness to victims

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Southwest Missouri is coming together to show solidarity with victims of sexual violence and harassment.



The Rally will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m on Saturday, Sept. 14 at Park Central Square.



The event will include musical performances, self-defense demo, a speaker lineup of local experts, over 40 booths featuring local businesses and nonprofits plus much more.

The rally is inclusive to all people and communities to participate, including pets.



For more information you can contact either,

Me Too President Jordan Harris at 417-650-1940 or email mrsjordanharris@gmail.com

Me Too Vice President Kelsey Nichol at 816-719-2018 or kelseysedelia@gmail.com