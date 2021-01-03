Mercy Kids Children’s Hospitals announce its first babies of 2021

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Mercy Kids Children’s Hospital is ringing in the New Year with its first babies of 2021.

Samuel Joesph made his grand entrance at 7:57 a.m. weighing 8 pounds, 11 ounces, and 22 inches long.

Zyanna Renee was born just an hour later at 8:54 a.m. weighing 8 pounds, 6 ounces, and 19 inches long.

In a press release, Mercy clinical supervisor Deana Holland said, “Even in the middle of a pandemic, the first babies of the new year bring so much joy! What a sweet surprise to have two babies born at nearly the same time.” said Deana Holland, Mercy clinical supervisor. “This beautiful moment has helped renew our hope in the future and we’re grateful to be part of it”.

Both families were presented with presents to celebrate the arrival of the newborns.