SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Don’t miss Meteorologist Beth Finello, Elissa Raffa, and Jamie Warriner at the annual Severe Weather Expo on Saturday (2/29/20).

The three will be there until 2 p.m. Right across from JC-Penny and Starbucks.

Our meteorologist’s experts will be speaking to shoppers about the importance of severe weather preparedness for families plus provide coloring pages of each meteorologist for kids to color.





The event is free to the public, and all ages are welcome.