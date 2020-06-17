Deputies execute search warrant in Galena

GALENA, Mo. — On Tuesday, June 16th Stone County Sherrif’s office executed a drug search warrant at 213 West 5th St.

According to the Stone County Sheriff’s Office press release, during the search, deputies found over two pounds of marijuana, assorted drug paraphernalia, two different types of two scheduled of controlled substances, and two firearms.

The investigation is still ongoing if anyone in the neighborhood has information about the suspected drug please call the Detective of Stone County or email at tips@stonecountymosheriff.com