Asymptomatic case of COVID-19 in Laclede County

LEBANON, Mo.– The third case of COVID-19 confirmed by the Laclede County Health Department is asymptomatic. The Health Department confirmed this information on Tuesday, May 12, 2020.
The Health Department says this most recently-diagnosed person was a close contact of one of the County’s earlier two cases and had testing done as soon as they learned of those previously confirmed cases.
“Since this individual had been under quarantine, there have been no locations identified to announce for possible exposure to the public,” the Health Department said Tuesday.