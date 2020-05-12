Asymptomatic case of COVID-19 in Laclede County

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

LEBANON, Mo.– The third case of COVID-19 confirmed by the Laclede County Health Department is asymptomatic. The Health Department confirmed this information on Tuesday, May 12, 2020.

The Health Department says this most recently-diagnosed person was a close contact of one of the County’s earlier two cases and had testing done as soon as they learned of those previously confirmed cases.

“Since this individual had been under quarantine, there have been no locations identified to announce for possible exposure to the public,” the Health Department said Tuesday.