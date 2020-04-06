Local wildlife refuge reacts to a tiger with COVID-19 at the Bronx Zoo

EUREKA SPRINGS, Mo. — Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge in Eureka Springs is also reacting to the news a tiger at the Bronx Zoo contracted COVID-19.

The sanctuary, which houses tigers, posted an update on Facebook.

It says Turpentine Creek has been closed to the public for the last three weeks.

Only essential team members have been caring for the animals.

The post also made a plea for people not to get rid of house pets because of this report.

The CDC has no evidence dogs or cats can catch the virus.