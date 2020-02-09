Local trucking company impersonated by reshipping scammers

WALNUT GROVE, Mo. — The Better Business Bureau is warning people about a new scam.

One that has affected job seekers and a trucking company in Walnut Grove

Westerman’s Express LLC Owner Joe Westerman said since October, he has received 200 calls from people he’s never met. Each call was about the same thing.

“People said that they were working for me,” Westerman said. “It was a package handlers job, and I was like no we’re a local company out of Walnut Grove, Missouri.”

Westerman told people they were getting scammed.

“Then we started getting people saying that we had an app on Indeed.com, and I said ‘I don’t know nothing about Indeed.com.'” Westerman said. “And it was for making cardboards, it even had my business number on there. We were like, ‘No, this ain’t us.'”

He then saw a website — westermansexpress.com.

“More or less stole the identity of our company’s name,” Westerman said. “We haven’t had no problems with it. But, it still makes a reflection on your business. You don’t want that on your business.”

So Westerman asked the Better Business Bureau for help.

“This is the first time that we’re seeing a local business that has had its business name being impersonated,” Stephanie Garland, BBB Springfield Regional Director, said. “Usually, we’re just hearing from consumers who have had these awful things happen to them, where they’re out, theoretically, thinking they worked a salary, thousands of dollars.”

Garland says Westerman was involved in a reshipping scheme.

Basically, people who think they’ve landed a “work from home” job are asked to re-ship certain goods — sometimes overseas. They did that, but unknowingly used Westerman’s company as a front.

“Because the consumer thinks, ‘Oh I’m going to get paid, this is great, I get to work from home, get to be with my family, what an easy job,'” Garland said. “And, they’re shipping the things, but they’re never getting paid for it.”

She recommends people pay close attention to any job offers over the phone.

“If you’re ever getting calls, whether it’s from somebody pretending to be from Westerman’s Express or another business, realize that you do, typically, have to meet somebody in person in order to have a face-to-face interview,” Garland said.

Garland suggests if a job offer seems suspicious, ask for the company’s corporate address.

She says more often than not, the address scammers give you will be an empty field.