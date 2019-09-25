Local teacher named Missouri Teacher of the Year

FORDLAND, Mo. – The Missouri Teacher of the Year program recognizes the efforts of effective teachers in providing a quality education to their students both inside and outside the classroom.

“As an educator, the ability to build a bridge between the students and the community is vital.” Melissa Grandel, Teacher of the Year

Out of 240 nominations, Melissa Grandel was named the 51st Missouri Teacher of the Year Wednesday afternoon and is the first teacher to win this honor from the Fordland School District.

Grandel earned her Bachelor of Arts in English from Drury University in 1995 and earned her Master of Arts in Communication from Drury University in 2004. She began teaching as a middle school Spanish teacher in with the Mountain Grove School District. Shortly after, she decided to head back to her hometown district where she has been for the past 21 years. She has taught a variety of classes including English II, Advanced Placement Language and Composition, English IV, Dual Credit Speech and Leadership, Yearbook/Journalism, and Spanish.

Fordland Secondary Principal Tamitha Ritters believes Grandel’s vision for what rural education could and should be is not based on just being equitable to big school offerings but using the unique characteristics of a small town to cater to the needs of each student.

Grandel currently teaches high school English and said it always comes back to the community that she and the district’s students call home.

Not only is she a teacher, she is also active outside of the classroom:

She has sponsored Fordland’s Beta Club, student council and foreign language club

Coaching ACT preparation and academic team

Advising students in both career planning and the college scholarship application process.

Grandel has done all of this with the intent to make sure every student who walks through her classroom door is given the best chance to succeed and said, “I have seen the struggles that my rural students face, and have witnessed the effects of the ingrained belief that they cannot break the cycle of poverty. I ask everyone to look at each child as an individual, and when an opportunity is available, always try and say yes.”

Within the community, Grandel has already played a significant role in the development of students throughout Missouri through her work as a Professional Learning Community (PLC) leader and as an item write for the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s end-of-course evaluations.

Within in the Fordland School District, she has served as the English language arts department chair since 2000, helped to oversee curriculum writing and has organized and implemented Advanced Placement within the district.

Grandel will serve at Missouri representative in the National Teacher of the Year program and will honored at a banquet in Jefferson City in late October.