SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A 30-foot-tall spruce tree was put up at the Park Central Square in Springfield in time for the Mayor’s Tree Lighting Holiday Show, which is scheduled from 6-9 p.m. this Saturday, Nov. 18.

According to the communication coordinator for the City of Springfield, Kristen Milam, the reason they chose a spruce tree over a different kind of tree was that a spruce tree has stronger wood and is easier to transport through town.

Many employees from the Springfield Public Works Department and other departments teamed up to find the Christmas tree, transport it to Park Central Square, use a crane to lift it upright and make sure that it is secure and safe.

Milam says the city was looking for a tree in the city limits and happened to find one which ended up being donated to them by Springfield residents.

“So, this was actually donated by a private residence on the west part of town and they agreed to let us cut it down and for it to be the 2022 Christmas tree,“ said Milam.

The tree lighting ceremony is scheduled for 8 p.m. on Nov. 15.