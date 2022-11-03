SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — One local park in Springfield is set to announce a $25 million renovation later today.

Cooper Park and Sports Complex will have 19 newly upgraded sports fields with artificial turf.

Funding for this project began with national funding from President Joe Biden when he allocated $1.9 trillion through the American Rescue Plan.

The City of Springfield received $40 million out of that program.

In the process of allocating funds, the city decided $7.3 million would go towards renovations for the Cooper Sports Complex.

Shortly after that, Springfield City Council opted to chip in another $13.5 million from state and county funds, which brought the total to nearly $21 million.

Then, Lake Country Inc. raised about $4 million for renovations and now the Springfield-Greene County Park Board, along with Lake Country Soccer, are ready to move forward with the first steps of renovating the Cooper Sports Complex.

The renovations will also include new locker rooms, improvements on the press box and better seating with more concession stands.

You can see people playing soccer here on the new turf fields hopefully by 2024.

At noon today, they will host a lunch followed by the start of the kick-off ceremony for the renovations at 12:30 p.m.