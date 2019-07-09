Local small business incubator receives tax credits from Missouri Department of Economic Development

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Economic Development awarded a total of $500,000 in tax credits to seven small business incubators across the state.

The one that’s awarded the most, $100,000, is the eFactory here in Springfield.

The eFactory is a small business incubator that helps start-up companies and other small businesses grow and transition into the community.

E-Factory’s program coordinator, Paige Oxendine, explains how E-Factory, as a small business incubator, help start-up companies. “Starting a business is hard enough. A lot of times if someone sets out to start a business, they’re probably going to be a lot of people that they’re talking to about their idea or their business that they’re going to tell them no. And we really exist to be the yes people.”

This is also the most they’ve ever gotten from the DED since they opened in 2013, and the most out of the other seven incubators that received credits as well.

Director Rachel Anderson explains the services they provide. “We do business consulting, and training for start-up businesses and small business owners. We also do customized training and ongoing training for larger coorperations with professional development and leadership trainings.”

They are in full capacity right now, with over 45 businesses working there. This is unusual for an incubator. Usually, they’re only 75% full. eFactory has full capacity.

“We do business consulting, and training for start-up businesses and small business owners.” Anderson said, “We also do customized training and ongoing training for larger cooperations with professional development and leadership trainings.”