Local sheriff’s office starts program to help reduce stress for those with disabilities during stops

SPRINGFIELD – A few months ago, a Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped a car with a passenger suffering from autism.

“The deputy made the stop, the right front passenger jumped out of the vehicle and ran out into the roadway and laid down on the roadway,” Sheriff Brad Cole, Christian County Sheriff’s Office said. “Which obviously created a huge issue for life and safety for the deputy and the individual.”

Sheriff Cole with the Christian County Sheriff’s Office says this incident is what made the department start this program.

“At that time we realized that we have something that we might be able to do to minimize those issues,” Cole said.

Two different window ribbon stickers, one representing ASD, and the other PTSD are used.

“It’s basically an early warning alert to that deputy that we have things that we can do to help with less stress on the people that may be in that vehicle,” Cole said.

Cole says these stickers are strategically placed to be easy to spot when pulling someone over.

“Simple things like turning our red and blue flashing lights off on the front of our light bar after stopping a vehicle sometimes creates a better environment for somebody that might suffer from one of these conditions,” Cole said.

Sheriff Cole says reducing stressors also allows the officers to communicate better with them.

“Letting them know that we care and we understand that there’s a condition and we’re prepared to deal with it. Our deputies are trained for those situations,” Cole said.

If you or someone you know is suffering from these conditions, ribbons are available at the Christian County Sheriff’s Office.

“We will actually install them on the back windows of the cars for them in the proper placement where they need to be, that way the deputy can see them immediately during a traffic stop and know what needs to be done,” Cole said.