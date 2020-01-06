Local sex offender charged with drug trafficking, producing counterfeit money

SPARTA, Mo. — A local sex offender will spend 19 years behind bars for drug trafficking and creating fake money.

State attorneys say 53-year-old William Chamlee from Sparta was on the run from police in Arkansas.

He was found in the Ozarks a few years ago in a camper with guns, meth and counterfeit bills.

Chamlee admitted to buying drugs weekly on Craigslist.

He also was convicted of filming a 10-year-old child but failed to register as a sex offender in Missouri.

Chamlee was sentenced this week for the crimes.

