GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Local public schools around the Ozarks are honoring Veterans Day today by hosting celebrations.

According to the US Census Bureau, there are almost 30,000 veterans who reside in Missouri in surrounding counties.

Many schools have turned Veterans Day into a multi-day celebration and school districts such as Springfield, Nixa and Ozark have a busy day ahead.

On Thursday, Nov. 10, Glendale High School in Springfield started its day with a Veterans’ Breakfast, followed by an assembly. A ninth-grade teacher at Glendale said it was a way for students to learn more about veterans and active duty members who are giving back to their country.

“I just think it’s important for kids to recognize how great our country is and to learn the sacrifice that people have put forth to make our country how great it is today,“ said Claire Spence.

Parkview High School’s marching band will host two Veterans Day performances: Nov. 11 at 9:45 a.m. and Nov. 13 at 3 p.m. Both musical tributes will be held in the Parkview gymnasium.

Pershing Middle School student council will host a drive-through veterans appreciation event Friday, Nov. 11, from 8:30 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. Cheerleaders and students will hold up posters and will give goodie bags to veterans and active duty members of the military. Students will also write thank you letters to send to honor flight veterans.

Cherokee Middle School lined its campus with flags this week for Veterans Day. Students will host a Veterans Assembly Friday. and so will Kickapoo High School as they will also have a couple of veterans assemblies.

Drury University and Missouri State University are joining the day of festivities by having events where students, staff, and community members can come and meet local veterans.

Veterans are invited to enjoy a complimentary breakfast in honor of their military service at the MSU campus at the Plaster Student Union. Attendees will hear from a guest speaker.

Music will be performed by the 135th Army band, Windfall. Color Guard will be presented by the Missouri State University Pershing Rifles Company. The national anthem will be performed by the MSU BearTones.

And folks can stop by and speak with cadre, cadets, or other alumni to learn about the history of the Bear Battalion throughout the hallways at the Alumni Open House.

This free and open event for the public will begin with breakfast at 8 a.m. with the rest of the events following close after.

You can also head down to Drury University for a free public event honoring veterans. The event will take place at 11 a.m. in the Trustee Science Center`s Reed Auditorium.

You can hear from fourth-generation U.S. Army Veteran and Director of Academic Affairs Support Services Jeff Riggins.

He will speak about honoring the roles of military families as they support active duty and Veteran family members.