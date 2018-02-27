Local School Walk-Out Planned to Press Gun Legislation

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.–In the nearly two weeks since the Parkland High School massacre, students across the nation are walking out of class demanding action on gun control. The movement continues in Springfield as organizers are planning demonstrations of their own.

Team Millennial, a breakout group representing the Southwest Missouri branch of the National Organization for Women is planning a walkout in March from 10:30 to 11:30 at Missouri State University with the goal of all schools and universities in the city taking part.

As Parkland High School students wearily returned to school grounds in Florida, some Missouri State students have their own anxiety because of the massacre.

“I do think about it yes, but I try not to let it prevent me from doing anything,” says MSU student, Abby Baechle.

“I still feel safe, but a shootout can happen at any place at any time,” says MSU student, Monique Fahy.

It’s for that reason why Hannah Brashers of Team Millenniial is organizing a walk out so that what happened in Florida doesn’t happen again.

“We want to make schools and communities safer especially schools so that students can learn without fear of gun violence,” says Brashers.

The walkout will be held on Friday March 23rd where students at Springfield schools and universities will walk out of class.

“This isn’t a partisan issue and so there’s going to have to be some compromise, but the three things we are wanting to talk about is stricter background checks and we see that 90% of Americans actually want stricter background checks and we want to make it more difficult to get access to assault rifles and 67% of Americans want this and then we also want to eliminate guns from schools period,” says Brashers.

“I feel like it’s very important for students to make their voices heard and a walkout is a very peaceful way for students to do that,” says Fahy.

Without being counted absent from class because teachers like Molly Gray of Central High School are on board.

“We teach especially in social studies, civics and how to become a citizen and make their voice heard and this is an opportunity for them to speak their mind, to show their passion because this is directly affecting their generation, their age group,” says Gray.

“Really what we’re doing is creating that environment where students feel supported and they feel heard,” says Stephen Hall of the Springfield School District.



The exact time for the walkout will vary depending on what works best for each school and university in the city.

