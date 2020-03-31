Local relief organization aiming to provide 10 million meals

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Convoy of Hope has already delivered more than 60 truckloads of supplies to help those hit hardest by the coronavirus.

At least 35 states have requested help with food and supplies from Convoy of Hope.

Over the coming weeks and months, the relief organization is aiming to provide 10 million meals to distribute through churches and organizations in communities across the country.

Spokesperson Jeff Nene says the high demand for essential items right now does make it challenging.

“We’re still able to get some of that food donated, but there’s so much demand for food and paper products right now that we’re unfortunately having to actually purchase some and so that’s driving the cost of what we’re doing up considerably,” Nene said.

Visit convoyofhope.org to learn how you can help with their relief response.