Local racer inducted into Ozarks Area Racers Foundation Hall of Fame

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Eight people were inducted into the Ozarks Area Racers Foundation Hall of Fame on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020.

One of them is Terry Phillips, who has the most wins of any driver in Lucal Oil Midwest Late Model Racing Association history.

His induction yesterday followed in the footsteps of his legendary dad, Larry Phillips.

Terry says being inducted into the Racing Hall of Fame is a real honor.

“It feels good. I see a lot of old fellers walking around here that I haven’t seen in a long time you know,” Terry said. “I seen Skip Thompson here, which I’ve always admired and I haven’t seen him in years. Its good to see all these guys and stuff, and here some of the stories. I can’t really tell any because I’m a little younger than most of them here. Its an honor. Its an honor to be apart of this deal.”

Later this year, Terry will be inducted into the National Dirt Late Model Hall of Fame.