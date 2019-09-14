Local photographer’s work displayed at Springfield Art Museum

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Local photographer, Randy Bacon, is currently being featured at the Springfield Art Museum.

Bacon’s ‘the road I call home’ is a photography exhibition that brings attention and empathy to our community’s homeless population.

This exhibit features 45 new large-scale simple, direct, and casual studio portraits of homeless individuals living in Springfield.

Each portrait is accompanied by the subject’s personal story of homelessness.

To see ‘the road I call home’ you can join a scheduled tour or call the museum and request your own guided tour.

This exhibit is open now through February 2020.