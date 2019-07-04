Local Ozarks church helps rebuild in the Caribbean

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – After almost two years of recovery after Hurricane Irma, a local Ozarks church is helping with the rebuilding.

A group from Oak Grove Assembly of God the Turks and Caicos Islands to help rebuild a church.

Hurricane Irma was a category 5 and it killed more than 100 people.

“They’re off the radar,” Pastor Ron Morein said. “If our missionary didn’t tell us, we may not have known that there was a need. “In America, we think, ‘It’s the Caribbean. Everything’s good. They have no problems.’ But there are great needs all over the place.”

The team had children’s assemblies for the school. They also helped build a roof for the church.

“The actual roof that we put on was hurricane proof,” said Pastor Morein. “It took quite a bit of people time and hard work.

“So, when the next hurricane comes, something might blow away, but it won’t be that roof because we really worked hard to make that.”

Chrissy, a member of the church and Pastor Morein’s daughter, went on the trip as well. She says she appreciates the feeling she gets from giving back.

“I like the feeling it gives you when you can give back and give of your time and give of your talent,” Chrissy said. “When we go and do these projects, and we go to a church and they have no bathrooms and these kids are having to walk really far to use the bathroom during the school day, we leave, and they have a bathroom.

“I think it’s such a good opportunity to serve in a place that I’ve never been. It’s rewarding to love on people and see them light up.”

Pastor Morein says the need for help isn’t just in Turks and Caicos.

“There’s lots of need, not only on that island, but also everywhere else you go in the Caribbean.”

The group had 17 people help out with the trip and each member paid about $2,000 to go.