Local organizations work together to teach students to see signs of dating violence

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Two local organizations are working together to help educate students in the Ozarks on the signs and risks of dating violence.

Harmony House and the Rebound Foundation will be presenting information in schools to students about what to do in an unhealthy relationship as well as what a healthy one does look like.

Officials believe that this preventative education will help put an end to partner and domestic violence.

It is estimated that one in three young adults is a victim of at least one form of abuse including physical, sexual, emotional or verbal, from a dating partner.